Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,183 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $16,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $1,266,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $81,670.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,147,695.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.21, for a total transaction of $144,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,409,940.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,466. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $87.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.50. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

