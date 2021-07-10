frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) & Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Head to Head Contrast

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) and frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Airbnb and frontdoor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airbnb $3.38 billion 27.35 -$4.58 billion ($15.53) -9.64 frontdoor $1.47 billion 2.87 $112.00 million $1.55 31.87

frontdoor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Airbnb. Airbnb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than frontdoor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Airbnb and frontdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airbnb N/A N/A N/A frontdoor 6.96% -161.06% 8.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Airbnb and frontdoor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airbnb 2 20 15 0 2.35 frontdoor 0 3 5 0 2.63

Airbnb presently has a consensus price target of $170.33, suggesting a potential upside of 13.83%. frontdoor has a consensus price target of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.36%. Given Airbnb’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Airbnb is more favorable than frontdoor.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.5% of Airbnb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of frontdoor shares are held by institutional investors. 36.3% of Airbnb shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of frontdoor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

frontdoor beats Airbnb on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc. and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc. in November 2010. Airbnb, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. It serves homeowners under the American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark, OneGuard, Frontdoor, and Streem brands. frontdoor, inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

