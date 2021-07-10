Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €50.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FRE. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €47.07 ($55.37).

FRE stock opened at €44.51 ($52.36) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($94.12). The company’s 50 day moving average is €44.24.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

