FreightCar America Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RAIL)

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 35,694 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,639% compared to the typical volume of 2,053 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $6.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02. FreightCar America has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $95.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.49.
FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.22). FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 78.07% and a negative return on equity of 105.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that FreightCar America will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.
About FreightCar America
FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.
