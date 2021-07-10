FreightCar America Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RAIL)

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 35,694 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,639% compared to the typical volume of 2,053 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $6.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02. FreightCar America has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $95.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.49.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.22). FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 78.07% and a negative return on equity of 105.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that FreightCar America will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAIL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 246.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in FreightCar America in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of FreightCar America by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

