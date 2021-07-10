Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.84. The stock had a trading volume of 348,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,880. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $173.43 and a 1 year high of $246.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.78.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

