Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Street Properties Corp., a real estate investment trust, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in major U.S. markets. FSP’s strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on their top five markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP’s primary real estate operations include property acquisitions and dispositions, leasing, development and asset management. FSP has also been a cyclical investor in San Diego, Silicon Valley, Greater Boston, Raleigh-Durham, and Greater Washington, DC, and will continue to monitor these markets, as well as other markets, for opportunistic investments. “

FSP opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $567.77 million, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Franklin Street Properties has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 11.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

