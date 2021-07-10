Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 661,590 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 97.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661,590 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRHC. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.55.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $442,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,699,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $195,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,445,046.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 58,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,854. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $48.26 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

