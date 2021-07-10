Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 2,820 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 13.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 17,167 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Premier by 619.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 30,022 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Premier in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Premier in the 1st quarter worth about $914,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Premier by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.25. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $37.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.08 million. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. Premier’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PINC shares. Barclays lowered Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

