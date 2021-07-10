Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New Investment in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 83.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 41,296 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 443,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after buying an additional 264,535 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,418,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 12,689 shares during the last quarter. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.24.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a current ratio of 20.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 139.59% and a net margin of 19.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.