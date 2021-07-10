Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires Shares of 50,000 Altimeter Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCUU)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCUU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altimeter Growth by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Altimeter Growth by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,745,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,583,000 after buying an additional 65,966 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $9,100,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $4,745,000.

Get Altimeter Growth alerts:

Altimeter Growth stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.32. Altimeter Growth Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $18.92.

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altimeter Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Altimeter Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimeter Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.