Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $243,000 Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $847,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded up $3.43 on Friday, hitting $114.95. The stock had a trading volume of 721,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,093. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $68.24 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

In related news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,996.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $1,751,956.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,818.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529 in the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

