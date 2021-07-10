Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $232,000 Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,544 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,262,000 after purchasing an additional 81,384 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 479,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,779,000 after purchasing an additional 102,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,984,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,955,000 after purchasing an additional 468,710 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TMHC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE TMHC traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.81. The stock had a trading volume of 972,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,640. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $33.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.30.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $32,586,457.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,248.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 12,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $413,497.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,297,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,039,120 shares of company stock valued at $33,022,633 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

