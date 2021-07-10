Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 702 Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Anthem by 0.9% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 3.1% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 0.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen increased their price target on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus increased their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.95.

In related news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $388.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,369,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,149. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.51. The company has a market capitalization of $95.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.