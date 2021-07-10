Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 381 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 821,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $607,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the first quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 18,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,813,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 43.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $815.26.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total transaction of $2,141,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,858.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total value of $14,878,092.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,443,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $950.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,973. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $566.21 and a fifty-two week high of $960.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $866.68. The company has a market capitalization of $112.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.02, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

