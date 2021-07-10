Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $222,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 442,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,778,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 19,521.2% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 73,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 73,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 188,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFC traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.21. 5,192,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,831,041. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $33.61 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.40. The company has a market capitalization of $74.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,445 shares of company stock valued at $599,588. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.47.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

