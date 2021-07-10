Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

FTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fortis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.83.

NYSE:FTS opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. Fortis has a one year low of $37.65 and a one year high of $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.42.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Fortis by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Fortis by 30,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Fortis by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

