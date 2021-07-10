Forterra (LON:FORT) Shares Down 3.4%

Forterra plc (LON:FORT)’s share price traded down 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 272.50 ($3.56) and last traded at GBX 274 ($3.58). 119,951 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 546,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 283.50 ($3.70).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Forterra from GBX 296 ($3.87) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Forterra in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Forterra from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Forterra from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 289.67 ($3.78).

Get Forterra alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 281.02. The stock has a market cap of £641.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.88.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.