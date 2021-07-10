Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,456 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 2.6% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 9.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.96. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

