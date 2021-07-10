Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 18,713 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 228,762 shares.The stock last traded at $16.91 and had previously closed at $16.91.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLY. Zacks Investment Research cut Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen cut Fly Leasing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.05 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fly Leasing from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Fly Leasing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $515.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Fly Leasing by 115.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after acquiring an additional 676,058 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,550,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,898,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.

