Flamingo (FLM) Achieves Market Cap of $57.30 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001131 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Flamingo has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. Flamingo has a market cap of $57.30 million and $13.95 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00046079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00119554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.00 or 0.00162892 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,802.54 or 1.00111988 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.94 or 0.00950505 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.