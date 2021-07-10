Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 200 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $9,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.8% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $220.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $221.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.42.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 73.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. Zelman & Associates raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.29.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.