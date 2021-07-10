Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 1,200 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in McKesson were worth $10,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCK opened at $189.10 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $140.85 and a 12 month high of $204.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

In other news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total transaction of $87,043.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,384.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,054 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.60.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

