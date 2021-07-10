Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $12,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Aptiv by 69.1% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 46,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $3,585,000. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 3.3% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,745,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 1.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 52,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 30.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on APTV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.37.

NYSE:APTV opened at $155.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.12. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $75.21 and a 1 year high of $160.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

