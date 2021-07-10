Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $11.11 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 181,330 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in eBay were worth $11,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in eBay by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,415,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $221,887,000 after acquiring an additional 549,829 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in eBay by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,487 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in eBay by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in eBay by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank grew its stake in eBay by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 10,122 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.44.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EBAY stock opened at $69.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.95. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $70.76.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

