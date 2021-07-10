Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $12,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $4,307,918.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,273,540.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $311.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.85. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.50 and a fifty-two week high of $324.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

PH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.08.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

