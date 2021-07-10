First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Holdings Lifted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,673 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.14% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIBR. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,538,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $48.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.09. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $32.56 and a one year high of $48.42.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.