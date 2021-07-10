First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp is a one-bank holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the ownership and operation of First Bank. They also own and operate two nonbank subsidiaries, Montgomery Data Services, Inc. and First Bancorp Financial Services, Inc. “

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler raised First Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. First Bancorp has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.83.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $75.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore purchased 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,507.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,508,044.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 790,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,753,000 after purchasing an additional 205,574 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bancorp (FBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.