FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $56.68 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 768,471,054 coins and its circulating supply is 337,086,751 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

