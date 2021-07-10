FIL Ltd Sells 2,082 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

FIL Ltd reduced its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $61.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -45.10 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $777,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 1,992 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $111,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

LPSN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.47.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

