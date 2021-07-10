FIL Ltd Has $876,000 Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

FIL Ltd lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 54,175.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,726,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,787 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXJ stock opened at $84.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.06. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.76.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

