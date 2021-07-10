FIL Ltd Has $821,000 Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

FIL Ltd raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

NYSE:KNX opened at $49.78 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $50.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KNX. Stifel Europe began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.