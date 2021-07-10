FIL Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 471.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in First American Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FAF. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on First American Financial from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $64.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.19. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $66.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.28.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

