FIL Ltd Grows Stake in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)

FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) by 17,267.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,712 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.39% of Aprea Therapeutics worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 2,725.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 655,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 632,678 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 828,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 340,080 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 16,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of APRE stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Aprea Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Aprea Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.