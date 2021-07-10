FIL Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

FIL Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 278.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schneider National by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. 26.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schneider National alerts:

SNDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens downgraded Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $28.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.54.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.