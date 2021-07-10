Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.44% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDVV. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,322,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,995,000 after purchasing an additional 85,686 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,479,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 37,076 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 187.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 35,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 403,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,355,000 after acquiring an additional 29,178 shares in the last quarter.

FDVV opened at $38.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.79. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.61.

