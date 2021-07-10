Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS) Trading Down 1.6%

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS) shares fell 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 389 ($5.08) and last traded at GBX 392.50 ($5.13). 1,952,775 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 1,065,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 399 ($5.21).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 410.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a GBX 4.68 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Fidelity China Special Situations’s previous dividend of $4.25.

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and FIL Investments International. It invests in the public equity markets of China, which includes companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies on other stock exchanges.

