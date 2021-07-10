FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FedNat Holding Company operates as a holding company. It provides insurance underwriting, distribution, claims processing and premium financing services through its subsidiaries. The company underwrites non-standard and standard personal automobile insurance and mobile home property and casualty insurance. FedNat Holding Company, formerly known as Federated National Holding Company, is based in Florida, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on FedNat in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ FNHC opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33. FedNat has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $58.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.92.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $52.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.11 million. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 52.66% and a negative net margin of 25.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that FedNat will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in FedNat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in FedNat in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in FedNat by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in FedNat in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in FedNat by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

