Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,930,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 195,124 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $112,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,491,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 25,938 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSS opened at $39.87 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $43.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.32.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

