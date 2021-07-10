FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of FB Financial worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 350,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,870,000 after acquiring an additional 297,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

In other news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $102,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,116,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,014,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB Financial stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. FB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $49.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.28.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $149.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.09 million. As a group, analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.80%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

