Fate Therapeutics’ (FATE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $116.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.89.

Shares of FATE stock traded up $3.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.45. 586,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,310. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.67 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.89. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.37 and a twelve month high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 461.69% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. Research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $2,557,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,124,115.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,275 shares of company stock valued at $5,063,008. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

