FantasyGold (FGC) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 10th. Over the last week, FantasyGold has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $46,713.58 and $1.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00045294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00116120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.07 or 0.00161718 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,459.19 or 1.00071042 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.54 or 0.00940749 BTC.

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FantasyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

