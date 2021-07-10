Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 258.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on FB. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.20.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total transaction of $27,244,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,336,870 shares of company stock worth $757,747,408 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FB opened at $350.42 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $226.90 and a one year high of $358.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.