Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Lifted by Route One Investment Company L.P.

Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 778,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 5.8% of Route One Investment Company L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Route One Investment Company L.P.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $229,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $9,287,000. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $4.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $350.42. 13,018,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,009,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.90 and a 52-week high of $358.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.41, for a total value of $89,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,177.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total transaction of $27,244,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,336,870 shares of company stock valued at $757,747,408. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

