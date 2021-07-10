F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of FNB opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $13.82. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.93.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. F.N.B.’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,262,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,485 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,177,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,183,000 after buying an additional 364,605 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,512,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,712,000 after buying an additional 142,702 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,468,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,707,000 after buying an additional 67,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

