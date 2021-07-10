Exosis Price Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Exosis has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Exosis has a total market cap of $18,133.14 and approximately $2.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for about $0.0351 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,765.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,106.63 or 0.06238953 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.43 or 0.01461330 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.49 or 0.00392371 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00145587 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.68 or 0.00635799 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008500 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.29 or 0.00409557 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.65 or 0.00324735 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.