Exane BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ target price indicates a potential upside of 25.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ALGN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $650.20.

ALGN stock opened at $627.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.08, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $267.63 and a 12-month high of $647.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $594.50.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total value of $3,108,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,295,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,396 shares of company stock worth $16,521,757. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,121,146,000 after purchasing an additional 327,239 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Align Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $833,524,000 after acquiring an additional 48,077 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,381,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $747,906,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $701,612,000 after acquiring an additional 52,280 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $618,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

