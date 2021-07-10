Eversource Energy Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.83 Per Share (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Eversource Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $3.83 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.88. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ES. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.11.

ES opened at $82.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.33. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.30.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.21%.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,467,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,740,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,107 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,295,624,000 after purchasing an additional 977,889 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,238,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 491.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 738,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,813,000 after purchasing an additional 613,786 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.