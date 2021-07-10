Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The company’s brand consists of Motiva Implants(R) and MotivaImagine (R) platform. Its technologies portfolio includes Divina 3D Simulation System(R), Puregraft and MotivaImagine Centers (R). Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Establishment Labs from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

ESTA stock opened at $83.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.61. Establishment Labs has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $88.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 5.17. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $30.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Establishment Labs news, CFO Renee Gaeta sold 6,260 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $465,556.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,556.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $711,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,358 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Establishment Labs (ESTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.