Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$31.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.06% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ERO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.50.

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$25.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.30. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$15.98 and a one year high of C$29.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$155.19 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.9600002 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

