Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Las Vegas Sands in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the casino operator will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.68.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 1.42. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.